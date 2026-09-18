/Phoebe Dynevor ties the knot with Cameron Fuller in an intimate ceremony: 'Married my best friend'

Phoebe Dynevor, best known for playing Daphne Bridgerton in the popular series Bridgerton, is now married. The British Actress unveiled the first glimpse of her dreamy wedding to film producer Cameron Fuller on her Instagram page. The actress gave fans a sneak peek into her intimate Provence celebrations as she shared black-and-white images on social media.

Phoebe Dynevor marries 'best friend' Cameron Fuller



Phoebe took to Instagram on Thursday to share beautiful wedding photos. Phoebe captioned them, "Married my best friend... with thanks (sic)."

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Phoebe and Cameron tied the knot on September 5, 2026, at Le Mas des Poiriers, a charming 18th-century property set amid the French countryside in Provence.

The bride wore Louis Vuitton

For her big day, Phoebe wore a bespoke Louis Vuitton bridal gown. The label also designed the rustic wedding decor for the wedding, which was enjoyed by their close-knit circle of family and friends. Phoebe and Cameron had previously announced their engagement in May 2024 after being together since early 2023.

Phoebe Dynevor's rise to fame with Bridgerton

Phoebe Dynevor shot to global stardom with her breakout role in the first season of Bridgerton (2020), starring alongside Regé-Jean Page as Daphne Bridgerton—a performance that earned her a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination as part of the drama ensemble. After taking on a supporting role in the second season, she confirmed in January 2023 that she would not return for season three, though she left open the possibility of future appearances.

Since her breakout, Dynevor has built a versatile feature film career, debuting in The Colour Room (2021) and starring in Bank of Dave (2023). She earned critical acclaim for her performance in the erotic thriller Fair Play (2023), followed by roles in Inheritance (2025) and Anniversary (2025).