Priyanka Chopra reaches Kenya amid hunger crisis, urges fans to donate

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently visited Kenya to help its people get much-needed funds for food and other basic necessities. Appealing to people across the world to support UNICEF’s efforts against the country’s hunger crisis, PeeCee shared how the children in this African country are “starving to death”.

The actress-producer took to her official Instagram account on Monday to share a video for the good cause initiated by UNICEF to fight the catastrophe.

While sharing the video, she wrote, “Children are starving to death and millions are on the brink of starvation. This is the face of the climate crisis, and here in Kenya it’s happening right now. But, there is hope and there are solutions. Over the next few days I’ll be showing @unicef’s immense efforts happening on the ground to save lives. BUT in order to reverse this unprecedented crisis, money is desperately needed to ensure the good work continues."

"Please click the link in my bio and donate. In the words of Licbeg Kisika, a teacher I met today who is struggling to fund the school he runs in Sopel village with UNICEF, “What you think is small, is the small that I don’t have. I have donated and I hope you will too," she concluded.

As a new mother, the 40-year-old actress said that this situation “hits” her differently. “I am very uneasy today. "My mind is in a million places at one time, I am really feeling on the edge. It’s been this way since I boarded my flight from LA. I am in Kenya with UNICEF to see first hand the severe crisis that is unfolding. And as a new mother, it really hits differently. I know it’s going to be tough but I want to take you on this journey,” she said in the video.

Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January this year via a surrogate.

Soaring food prices across the world, made worse by the war in Ukraine, and three failed consecutive rainy seasons have forced people across Kenya, Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Somalia to leave everything behind in search of food and water, according to the official UNICEF website.

“Families cannot cope with higher food prices, their livestock are dying off, and their incomes are drying up. They have nowhere left to turn. Millions of children are fighting severe acute malnutrition, in the worst hunger crisis of our generation,” the United Nations agency said.