Kim Cattrall defends using anti-ageing injectables, fillers: I am looking after myself

Hollywood actress Kim Cattrall, who played the iconic role of Samantha Jones in the popular sitcom Sex and the City, recently said in an interview that she doesn't regret getting fillers and anti-ageing treatments. She told the interviewer that she is just taking care of herself with these cosmetic treatments.

Cattrall confessed that since she is in her "60s now", she uses injections and filler to fight ageing signs like wrinkles, fine lines and baggy skin. Speaking to The Sunday Times, the actress said, "I'm in my 60s now, and I'm all about battling ageing in every way I can. I play a certain kind of woman who looks a certain kind of way. And professionally, I am looking after myself."

The 66-year-old actress pointed out that one doesn't have to go under the knife to maintain their youthful skin since there are so many things that could "stimulate your own body" to undermine the "ageing" process.

Cattrall continued, "There are so many other alternatives now (to plastic surgery), treatments that stimulate your own body to fight ageing. There are fillers, Botox, there are so many different things that you can investigate and try and see if it's for you."

She suggested that one's aim ought to be to go for treatments that emphasise your natural beauty. But in the end, you should still "look like you", according to the How I Met Your Father star.

Meanwhile, on the movie front, Cattrall is set to return for a cameo appearance as Samantha Jones in And Just Like That, a spin-off of the HBO show that also stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis.

