Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol ties the knot with Drisha Acharya. Watch adorable moments from wedding
Story highlights
Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya wedding: The couple tied the knot today in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and friends. Photos and videos from the wedding festivities are doing rounds on social media.
Bollywood actor Karan Deol, son of veteran actor Sunny Deol, has taken wedding vows with his ladylove Drisha Acharya on June 18. Viral videos show that the wedding celebrations were filled with glitz and grandeur with Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol, and Dharmendra making a special entry at the wedding festivities.
The sangeet ceremony was held in Mumbai on Friday and the wedding on Saturday. The star-studded event saw Ranveer Singh marking his attendance. There were special dance performances from Bobby Deol and Dharmendra. All in all, it was a memorable day for the Deols.
Scroll to see the first picture of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya at the 'mandap'.
Another video shows the groom arriving at the wedding venue with the "baraat", a celebratory wedding procession that escorts the groom traditionally on horseback to the site of the wedding. The videos show the Deol family dancing on the beats of a "dhol", a large, barrel-shaped or cylindrical wooden drum, typically two-headed, mostly used in South Asia.
Check out the videos below!
The groom was dressed in a creme sherwani, paired with a mtching turban while his proud fathe looked dapper in a striking green-hued kurta and a complementing red turban. Bobby Deol was seen donning a powder blue sherwani, paired exquisitely with a red turban, accentuating his regal appearance.
Earlier, Dharmendra revealed how he reacted after learning that Karan wants to marry Drisha, the granddaughter of Rinki Bhattacharya, daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Bimal Roy, and renowned filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya. In an interview with Times of India, Dharmendra said, "I said, ‘Go ahead if Karan likes her’. Then, I met Drisha. The meeting happened at my house. She is a very sensible and pretty girl. And, she comes from an illustrious family. I am very happy for Karan and Drisha. They have all my blessings. I welcome the new addition to the Deol family."
Karan got engaged to his longtime girlfriend in a private ceremony a few months ago. On the work front, Karan made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and will be next seen in Apne 2.
