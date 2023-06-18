Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol ties the knot with Drisha Acharya. Watch adorable moments from wedding

Bollywood actor Karan Deol, son of veteran actor Sunny Deol, has taken wedding vows with his ladylove Drisha Acharya on June 18. Viral videos show that the wedding celebrations were filled with glitz and grandeur with Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol, and Dharmendra making a special entry at the wedding festivities.

The sangeet ceremony was held in Mumbai on Friday and the wedding on Saturday. The star-studded event saw Ranveer Singh marking his attendance. There were special dance performances from Bobby Deol and Dharmendra. All in all, it was a memorable day for the Deols.

Scroll to see the first picture of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya at the 'mandap'.

Another video shows the groom arriving at the wedding venue with the "baraat", a celebratory wedding procession that escorts the groom traditionally on horseback to the site of the wedding. The videos show the Deol family dancing on the beats of a "dhol", a large, barrel-shaped or cylindrical wooden drum, typically two-headed, mostly used in South Asia.

