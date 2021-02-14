Kendall Jenner reassures fans that her life isn't 'perfect'

Kendall Jenner said that her life isn't "as perfect as it may seem" after fans compared themselves to her photos from a SKIMS campaign.

The 25-year-old supermodel recently shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos from her SKIMS "Fits Everybody" Valentine's Day campaign with sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner.

In the pictures she posted on Instagram, Kendall wore bright red lingerie and clear high heels.



The photos circulated on Twitter and the model's name began trending where many people complimented the model's looks, while others said the photos made them feel insecure.

One fan tweeted, "i got 99 problems and looking like kendall jenner would solve all of them."

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star responded, "i am an extremely lucky girl. appreciative of all that i have. but i want you to know i have bad days too and that i hear you!"





i am an extremely lucky girl. appreciative of all that i have. but i want you to know i have bad days too and that i hear you! you are beautiful just the way you are!!! it’s not always as perfect as it may seem ❤️ https://t.co/JcdrlR0hF9 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) February 12, 2021 ×

She continued, "You are beautiful just the way you are!!! it's not always as perfect as it may seem."

In an earlier interview with the Telegraph, Kendall, who has been modeling since she was 15, talked about feeling insecure about her body shape when she was growing. She said being built differently than her sisters made her feel like an outcast.

"My sisters are a lot curvier than me," she explained.

She continued, "They have boobs and I don't have boobs. Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought, 'Oh no, am I supposed to be sexier like them?' I almost felt like I didn't fit in for a part of my life."

Now that she's older, Kendall said she's come to appreciate that she has "a different vibe to everyone."

"I like to do different things. And that's okay," she said.