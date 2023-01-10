Don't want to gain weight? Eat at this time during the night

We have known it for far too long and now there’s science backing it – keep a gap between your last meal of the day and bedtime. There’s also another added layer to it now – don’t eat your dinner too late in the night. You possibly knew about it already but researchers have now come up with reasons why eating too late in the night could be causing you sleep troubles.

Much like the circadian rhythm that controls our sleep, scientists think our bodies have a circadian clock for eating too. If you eat too late at night, you mess with the clock. You mess with that clock also if you eat at weird times or too close to bedtime. This in turn affects your sleep and your ability to maintain a healthy weight.

If you are someone who binge watches in the night and then gets tempted for snacks, that is a big problem. Researchers have had groups of people eat more calories at breakfast than dinner, while the other group eats more at dinner than breakfast. They found out that the first group ends up losing more weight while the second group ends up gaining it.

In studies, people who eat most of their calories at dinner also tend to skip breakfast, get worse sleep, eat more calories overall, and be obese. That said, skipping breakfast may not be the worst thing in the world.

What’s the best time to stop eating during evening?

The answer is at least three hours before you sleep. So if you have to sleep at 11pm, you should finish off eating at 8 pm. Best would be if you don’t snack at all post that dinner but if you can’t help yourself, you should limit it to something healthy.