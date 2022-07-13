Ryan Gosling squashes rumours of his MCU debut as Nova, wants to play another character

Ryan Gosling is easily one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood. He presently has some big projects in his kitty. Speculations about the actor's debut in Marvel's Nova were doing the rounds. However, Gosling, in a recent interview with 'Happy Sad Confused' host Josh Horowitz, dismissed the possibility of playing off the Nova Corps. Instead, Gosling expressed his interest in taking up another superhero character, reported aceshowbiz.com.

Horowitz, sharing an update from the interview, took to Twitter and wrote, "Next week my full chat w/Ryan Gosling for @MTVNews But for now, an honest to goodness EXCLUSIVE. Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumours yesterday which he said aren’t true. BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER".

Rumours surfaced this week that Marvel Studio is working on a Nova project, though there were few specifics relating to the same. Later, it was revealed that the project would be made into a restricted television series on Disney+. Moreover, ‘Moon Knights’ writer Sabir Pirzada’s involvement in the Nova project fueled the speculation that it would be made in the form of a series.

A sequel to ‘Ghost Rider’ has been pending for a long time and Keanu Reeves was the top contender to take on the iconic role that was played by Nicolas Cage. and now with Ryan Gosling coming into the scene, it will be exciting to see who will make a cut to acquire the project, given that if the project happens in real.

Gosling is currently shooting his next movie ‘Barbie’, a live-action adaptation of the Mattel toy line opposite Margot Robbie. He plays Ken in the film. Helmed by Greta Gerwig, the screenplay is written by herself and Noah Baumbach. On the other hand, he is busy promoting his upcoming Netflix film ‘The Gray Man’.