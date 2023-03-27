Lady Gaga spotted kissing female bystander while shooting Joker: Folie a Deux in NYC | Viral video

A video of Lady Gaga shooting a scene for her much-anticipated film Joker: Folie à Deux at New York's City Hall has gone viral. The clip shows the actress planting a kiss on a female bystander who is holding a newspaper with a "Crazy in Love" headline featuring pictures of her character Dr Harleen Frances Quinzel aka Harley Quinn and the Joker.

The Oscar winner, who is all set to play an ardent admirer of the Batman villain, was seen flaunting her blonde hair, which was pulled back into a half ponytail with her dark roots clearly showing. And, she was styled to appear as if she wasn't wearing any makeup.

Coming to her ensemble, she was seen donning a black faux fur jacket, black stockings and a printed dress.

Check out the viral photos and videos below!

Yesterday, the first set photos of the film emerged online and they show Gaga's stunning costume and makeup for the movie, which is worthy of applause. She was seen standing amid a large crowd as Gotham police officers tried to escort her into a government building. Protesters were seen standing next to Gaga with placards that read, "Free Joker," "Justice 4 Joker," "Joker Marry Me" and "No Justice Not Guilty Not Joking." Check it out below!

Gaga fans are beyond excited to see how the Queen of Art Pop will breathe life into the exciting yet challenging character of Harley Quinn. The teasers and posters have pushed our excitement levels several notches higher.

After appearing as herself in several projects, Gaga has put together an impressive acting resume in recent years. Her performances in 2018's A Star Is Born and 2021's House of Gucci were highly praised by critics.

Phillips' original Joker was a commercial hit and it earned two wins at the 2020 Academy Awards - Phoenix for best actor and Hildur Guðnadóttir for best original score.

Joker: Folie à Deux will hit theatres on October 9, 2024.

