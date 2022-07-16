Keanu Reeves would love to play Batman in live-action: 'Maybe when...'

Keanu Reeves has expressed interest in playing Batman in a live-action film. He will voice the iconic DC superhero in an animated superhero film called 'DC League of Super-Pets'. The film is based on a team of pet superheroes called Legion of Super-Pets in DC Comics. The story of this Jared Stern directorial has the Justice League being captured by Lex Luthor and it is up to Krypto, Superman's pet and other pets to save Superman and other Justice League members.

Apart from Reeves, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Yefri Zúñiga, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, and Ben Schwartz also lend their voices.

Stern has penned the script with John Whittington.

While speaking to Extra, Reeves, best known for the 'Matrix' and 'John Wick' franchises, said, "I love Batman, as a character. I love him in the comic books, in the films, so to get the opportunity to voice, to play Batman was awesome."

Currently, Robert Pattinson is the default live-action Batman of DC Films. But Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will also reprise the role in the upcoming film 'The Flash'.

Reeves added that when Warner Bros, the studio behind DC Films, need an older Batman and invited him, he will sign up for the role.

"Maybe down the road. Maybe when they need an older Batman," he added.

'DC League of Super-Pets' will release on August 5 in India.

