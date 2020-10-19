Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan continues shoot on painkillers amid rib injury

Aamir Khan suffered a rib injury while shooting for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Delhi. To make sure that the film production did not suffer because of any delay, the Bollywood actor continued filming with painkillers.

A source present on the set revealed, “While shooting for some action sequences, Aamir khan suffered a rib injury. However, this did not stall the shoot of the film. The actor just took stock of his condition and in no time resumed shoot by popping some pain killers.”

While shooting for an important sequence, Aamir had suffered extreme physical exertion due to constant running.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor who is also a part of the film, wrapped up her part of the filming as she shared a picture with the actor and captioned it: “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew... @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again (sic).”

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. It is directed by Advait Chandan and is slated for a Christmas release next year.

