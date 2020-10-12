In pics: Amitabh Bachchan celebrated 78th birthday with family

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 78th birthday on Sunday with family in Mumbai.

Pictures from his birthday surfaced on the internet as daughter-in-law Aishwarya posted some photos. In one picture, Aishwarya can be seen with Amitabh and her daughter Aaradhya. It was captioned, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST Dadaji-PA. MUCH LOVE, GOOD HEALTH, PEACE AND HAPPINESS ALWAYS... and your Blessings Always.”

The other photo is a photo of Aaradhya hugging her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. “LOVE YOU ALWAYS DADAJI. HAPPY, HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY DEAREST DADAJI.”

