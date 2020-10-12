In pics: Amitabh Bachchan celebrated 78th birthday with family

Amitabh Bachhan with Aishwarya and Aaradhya Photograph:( Instagram )
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 78th birthday on Sunday with family in Mumbai.
Pictures from his birthday surfaced on the internet as daughter-in-law Aishwarya posted some photos. In one picture, Aishwarya can be seen with Amitabh and her daughter Aaradhya. It was captioned, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST Dadaji-PA. MUCH LOVE, GOOD HEALTH, PEACE AND HAPPINESS ALWAYS... and your Blessings Always.”
The other photo is a photo of Aaradhya hugging her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. “LOVE YOU ALWAYS DADAJI. HAPPY, HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY DEAREST DADAJI.”
