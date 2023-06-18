FIR lodged against Adipurush's producer and director Om Raut amid controversy over dialogues: Report

If reports are anything to go by, Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha's national spokesperson Shishir Chaturvedi has lodged an FIR against the makers and the star cast of recently-released Adipurush at the Hazratganj police. Chaturvedi has claimed in the police complaint that the movie was a deliberate attempt to insult Hindu sentiments by distorting the images of Hindu gods with offensive dialogues and objectionable costumes.

The spokesperson also tauntingly said that the makers of the film don't have the courage to make such borderline-insulting films on other religions, according to news agency ANI.

More details about the FIR are awaited. And, a picture of the FIR is doing rounds online but is yet to be verified.

Adipurush's team has also not addressed the FIR in an official statement, as of now.

Om Raut directorial Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Ever since the film arrived in theatres, it has been embroiled in controversies. Several leaders and outfits have demanded that the Censor Board temporarily bar screening of the film and re-examine its 'controversial' scenes and dialogues.

After receiving massive backlash online, the makers of the high-budget movie recently decided to alter some of its controversial dialogues. In a statement, the makers said, "Adipurush is garnering an overwhelming response across the world and is conquering the hearts of audiences across all ages. Making this visual spectacle a memorable cinematic experience, the team decides to make alterations to the film’s dialogues, valuing the input of the public and the audience."

'"The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring to resonate with core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days. This decision is a testament that in spite of unstoppable collections at the Box Office, the team is committed and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large," the statement continued.

The 3D multilingual film was released across theatres on Friday.