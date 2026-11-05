/Bob Dylan meets Pope Leo in black hoodie, netizens call his look 'satanic'

Music legend Bob Dylan is currently on his Italy tour, and taking some time off, he went to spend some holy time with Pope Leo XIV in Vatican City.

On Wednesday, the legendary singer-songwriter met the Pope during a private audience at the Vatican's Apostolic Palace, and for his holy meeting, the rockstar wore a rather striking outfit.

For the meeting with the Pope, who is always dressed in off-white, Dylan wore a black jacket with a hoodie and gloves. He was also carrying an umbrella. While his look quickly went viral, what was also striking was that he kept his hoodie on throughout the meeting. Was he hiding his rough hair from the Pope?



The photo of the two was shared on the Vatican's newspaper on X, showing the two posing and shaking hands. This is the first time the two met, and during the meeting, they also exchanged gifts.

During the meeting, Pope Leo gave Dylan a rosary, while the rockstar presented him with a copy of his autobiography, Chronicles: Volume One.

The meeting was arranged by Antonia Spadaro. Sharing the picture with the legend, Spadaro said,'' Today, I had the privilege and the joy of accompanying #BobDylan to meet Pope Leo, together with Andrea Monda. It was hard not to feel the emotion of being part of an encounter that had a real sense of history about it, with the feeling that, at every step through the Apostolic Palace, absolutely anything could happen! Carlo Feltrinelli and Susan Pullman were also with us. On July 31, Pope Leo had met with Patti Smith. I’m writing about it in L’Osservatore Romano. ‘’

Before this, Spadaro had arranged a meeting of the Pope with Patti Smith.

Soon after the looks went viral, netizens started commenting.

Another commented that he dressed like Timothée Chalamet to meet the pope.

Third user said that it's satanic outfit.

Another user shared a video of Dylan's old interview where he is talking about his pact with the devil.