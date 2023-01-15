Virat Kohli shines as India beat Sri Lanka by highest ever ODI margin of 317 runs

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill slammed stunning centuries as India registered a thumping 317-run victory against Sri Lanka on Sunday (January 15). The Men in Blue recorded the highest-ever victory margin in a one-day international (ODI) as they won the series 3-0.

India opted to bat first in the dead rubber and posted a massive 390-5 score. Kohli smashed an unbeaten 166 and Gill 116 (97) in Thiruvananthapuram.

While defending, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj returned impressive figures of 4-32 as India bowled out the tourists for 72 in 22 overs. While doing so, India went past New Zealand's 290-run thrashing of Ireland in 2008.

A record-breaking win for India to complete a series whitewash 🔥



Details 👇#INDvSLhttps://t.co/GXxi9yOCZ6 — ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2023 ×

The Indian skipper praised "rare talent" Siraj and said that it was "good to see how he (Siraj) was bowling and he deserved all those slips".

Rohit said, "The way he has come up over the last few years is good to see. He has come from strength to strength and that's really good for Indian cricket."

For his stunning 46th ODI century, Kohli won the Man of the Match award. He reached his 150 in 106 balls and finished off with 13 fours and eight sixes.

Kohli surpassed Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene's 12,650 ODI runs to enter the top five all-time run-getters. He is now three centuries behind Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of 49.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE