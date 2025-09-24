Productivity Linked Bonus announced for railway employees; maximum amount to be...

In a Diwali bonanza for the railway staff, the Union Cabinet, chairedby Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved Productivity Linked Bonus for the 10,91,146 railway employees. The government said in a statement that the bonus will be 78 days' salary.

"In recognition of the excellent performance by the railway staff, the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today approved payment ofProductivity Linked Bonus (PLB) of 78 days for Rs 1865.68 crore to 10,91,146 railway employees," said the statement.

All you need to know about Productivity Linked Bonus

All eligible employees will get the payments before the Dussehra holidays.

The government said that the PLB will be equivalent to 78 days' wages. It said the bonus is being paid to the employees to motivatethemto continue working towards improving their performance.

"This year also, PLB amount equivalent to 78 days’ wages is being paid to about 10.91 lakh non-gazetted railway employees. The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees to work towards improvement in the performance of the Railway," it added.

The maximum amount a person can get is Rs 17,951.

"The maximum payable amount of PLB, equivalent to 78 days’ wages for each eligible railway employee, is Rs 17,951/-. The above amount will be paid to various categories of railway staff like Track maintainers, Loco Pilots, Train Managers (Guard), Station Masters, Supervisors, Technicians, Technician Helpers, Pointsman, Ministerial Staff, and other Group ‘C’ staff," it added.

The government also lauded the performance of the Railways.

"The performance of Railways in the year 2024-25 was very good. Railways loaded a record cargo of 1614.90 Million Tonnes and carried nearly 7.3 billion passengers," it added.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the doubling of the Bakhtiyarpur-Rajgir-Tilaiya single railway line section (104 km) in Bihar at a total cost of Rs 2192 crore.