Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin to meet in Uzbekistan next week: Report

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin face-to-face "in less than 10 days" during a regional summit in Uzbekistan, a Russian diplomat said Wednesday.

This will be the Chinese leader's first trip abroad since the start of the pandemic. "In less than 10 days our leaders will meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit" in Samarkand, the Russian ambassador to China, Andrey Denisov, told Russian agencies.

The meeting, which is expected to happen next week at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This will also be Xi's first overseas trip since the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which was first reported in China in December 2019.

Following a zero-Covid stance, China imposed strict Covid measures to curb the spread of the virus. It has significantly limited diplomatic travel for its top officials.

