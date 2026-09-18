/Nigeria: 37 suspected illegal miners die in custody; 'overcrowding and inadequate ventilation' under investigation

At least 37 people suspected of illegal mining have died while in the custody of Nigeria’s civil defence corps in Niger State, authorities said Thursday (Sep 17), prompting an investigation into the mass deaths.

Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, at a press conference, said the victims died at a detention facility in the state capital, Minna. He described the incident as “sad” and “tragic” and said a committee of inquiry had been set up and had already begun work.

“This morning we woke up to the news that about 37 persons died in the custody of the civil defence here in Minna,” Bago told reporters at a news conference broadcast by TVC News.

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The governor declared three days of mourning and has also postponed the planned start of campaigning for elections due in January.

Police launch probe into deaths

The Niger state police command said it had opened an investigation after the deaths were discovered. Police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun, as quoted by AFP, said the state police chief had “ordered the immediate commencement of investigation into the unfortunate death of suspected illegal miners while in the detention facility of the NSCDC”.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps said it had arrested “scores of suspected illegal miners” on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the corps, the detainees were found dead in the early hours of September 17 after what it described as a “suspected outbreak of disease”.

However, an intelligence report suggests that the deaths may have resulted from “overcrowding and inadequate ventilation” inside the detention facility. The exact cause of the deaths has not yet been established.

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Protest reported in Minna; Video of dead circulating online

The deaths reportedly triggered protests in Minna involving “groups of miners and sympathisers”, according to the intelligence report cited by AFP. Cars and other belongings were damaged during the unrest.