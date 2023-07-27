Italian parliament greenlights bill criminalising surrogacy abroad

The Italian parliament has approved a controversial bill that criminalises the act of going abroad to have children through surrogacy.

The measure, which has been heavily criticised, aims to target Italians engaging in surrogacy and could result in hefty fines over $1 million and jail sentences of up to two years for offenders, as reported by the Guardian.

Surrogacy and IVF restrictions

Surrogacy is already illegal in Italy, and in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) is only accessible to heterosexual couples.

The new legislation seeks to extend the ban on surrogacy to include those seeking the procedure outside of the country.

The initiative was a key policy of the Brothers of Italy party, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and supported by her far-right coalition partner, the League.

Approval process and backlash

Although the bill has passed in the chamber of deputies with 166 votes in favour and 109 against, it still needs approval in the Italian senate before becoming law.

The measure has faced strong opposition from critics, who view it as an unjust infringement on personal reproductive choices.

Defending women and children

Eugenia Roccella, the families minister, praised the bill, stating that it puts Italy at the forefront of protecting women and children internationally. She hopes that this move will initiate a global debate on surrogacy and eventually lead to its abolition.

Majority of surrogacy seekers are heterosexual

The majority of Italians seeking surrogacy abroad are believed to be heterosexual couples, with many choosing to keep the practice clandestine.

Meanwhile, same-sex parents have faced harsh treatment under Meloni's government, with local authorities being forced to cease registering their children.

Controversy surrounding the bill

Critics argue that the government's focus on enacting easier policies like the surrogacy ban distracts from more pressing issues plaguing Italy, such as economic challenges and natural disasters. Some politicians have labelled the bill a "legal disgrace" and question its practicality.

International discrepancies and LGBTQ+ concerns

Opponents argue that the legislation puts Italy at odds with other countries, as no European citizen should be convicted of an action that is not considered a crime either in the country where it takes place or under international agreements. The LGBTQ+ community in Italy fears that the Meloni government's policies could erode the rights they have gained thus far, given her outspoken views against same-sex parenting and LGBTQ+ rights.