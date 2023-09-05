Heat-health alert issued for most parts of England as temperatures soar

According to the weather forecasts, the temperatures in most parts of England could reach 32 degrees Celsius midweek. The UK Health Security Agency has issued a yellow warning in several regions until 21:00 BST on Sunday.

Scotland and Northern Ireland might experience abnormally high temperatures. Wales is likely to witness hot weather conditions. The regions included in the warning are London, the South East, the South West, the East and West Midlands, the East, North West and Yorkshire and Humber, BBC reported. According to the Met Office, temperature in Southern England and South-East Wales might reach 30 degrees Celsius.

As per the heat-health alert, people with pre-existing health conditions should take extra care during the scorching weather.

The United Kingdom is experiencing a hot climate after a 'summer of poor weather.' The weather was wetter and colder than average in July, and the maximum temperatures fell to 20 degrees Celsius. However, the UK recorded the hottest June in 2023. The weather predictions said the warm conditions might continue through Tuesday, and the expected maximum temperature is 31 degrees Celsius.

Oliver Claydon, Met office spokesman, told the PA news agency, "We will see good sunny conditions through the week with cloudless skies and some high temperatures by the time we get to Wednesday and Thursday, where we could see 31, maybe 32 degrees Celsius." He said the temperatures would be "quite widely spread" and warned that Wednesday night could be "a tropical night" with temperatures likely not dropping below 20 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met Office, temperatures could hit 31 degrees Celsius on Friday. However, the weather might become more cloudy. There are some chances of rain in North-West Scotland. "There's no indication at the moment of another strong heatwave after this," stated Claydon. As per him, the conditions might change over the weekend.

The temperatures could return to normal by the middle of next week. Due to climate change, heat waves have become more common and harsher. In 2022, the UK recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius for the first time. Some scientists suggest such scorching weather is "virtually impossible without climate change."

The Met Office has also revealed why some "picturesque" sunsets occurred in the UK. Forecasters believe they were due to the "Saharan dust," expected to reach sections of the country later this week.

(With inputs from agencies)