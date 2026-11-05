/Fresh bomb threats rattle European aviation, at least five flights diverted

At least five more European passenger flights were diverted after bomb threats were received on Thursday (November 5), days after eight planes were grounded due to the same hoax warnings. A Ryanair flight from Stansted to Sofia in Bulgaria was also diverted to nearby Plovdiv on Thursday morning after a bomb threat.

In addition, a flight from Warsaw to Paris on the Polish airline LOT launched security checks following the airline received a threat. In response, the airline said it found no threat and that services continued as normal.

At least eight hoax threats against aircraft this week

In other news, an Italian fighter jet escorted a Finnair flight from Helsinki to Rome after it was threatened mid-flight. This comes amid a string of at least eight hoax threats against aircraft earlier in the week, which had prompted security experts to warn carriers that more incidents like this could follow.