/Europe faces potato shortage as record summer heatwaves wipe out 3.5 million tonnes

Nightmare for fries fans: Europe is bracing for a severe potato shortage following the continent’s hottest summer on record, which wiped out more than 3.5 million tonnes of production across key growing nations. An analysis released by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) on Thursday (Sep 17) claimed extreme heatwaves and severe drought conditions across Great Britain, Germany, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands have reduced potato yields by as much as 20 per cent. Industry estimates place total crop losses between €498 million and €818 million, which is nearly $572 million to $940 million.

As one of Europe’s most water-intensive staple crops, potatoes suffered heavily under persistent temperatures exceeding 30°C and extended dry spells throughout July and August. In parts of northern France, no measurable rain fell for over ten weeks, causing tubers to stall in development and significantly affecting both the size and quality of the harvest.

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The weather factor

The severe weather shortfall has been exacerbated by a reduction in total planted area this season. Following an oversupply last year that caused free-market prices to tumble, many European farmers deliberately scaled back potato acreage to avoid surplus losses. According to the ECIU, this deliberate reduction cut an additional 3.6 million tonnes of potential yield from the market.

At the marketplace

Consequently, wholesale potato prices have spiked across the continent. Free-market prices in Belgium surged from near-zero levels earlier this year to over €200 per tonne, while German prices escalated from €15 per tonne in June to €240 per tonne. Agricultural groups warn that the crisis highlights the broader threat of climate volatility on food security. Europe has experienced four major droughts since 2018, leaving growers increasingly vulnerable to volatile weather cycles. European Commission data indicates that overall summer crop yields across the EU are expected to sit up to 14 per cent below their five-year averages.