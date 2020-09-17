Boeing 737 MAX crashes: Company hid design flaws from pilots and regulators, says US panel

The US House of Representatives' transportation and infrastructure committee has released a report on crashes of MAX 737 planes.

Blasting both Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration the panel said that “the MAX crashes were not the result of a singular failure, technical mistake or mismanaged event,".

Congressional investigators blamed two deadly Boeing 737 MAX crashes on "repeated and serious failures" by the company and air safety officials, according to a report released Wednesday that called for an overhaul of the US aviation regulatory system.

"They were the horrific culmination of a series of faulty technical assumptions by Boeing's engineers, a lack of transparency on the part of Boeing's management, and grossly insufficient oversight by the FAA."

The 239-page report released by congressional Democrats is the culmination of an 18-month probe by the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee into crashes of Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines planes that together claimed 346 lives.

In 2019, two deadly plane crashes within five months have rocked Boeing and the aviation industry, forcing the worldwide grounding of the Chicago-based company’s 737 Max airliners.

