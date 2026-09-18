/At least three killed, several injured in Philippines school shooting

At least two people were killed in a shooting at Banga National High School in South Cotabato province in the southern Philippines on Friday (September 18), according to a regional disaster agency worker cited by news agency AFP. The incident marks the country's third deadly school shooting since June. Local rescuers were alerted to reports of gunfire at the school in Mindanao at around 1:30 pm local time.

"From what I know, they are both students. There's really no complete details as of now," disaster agency worker Rolly Aquino said of the two victims, adding that at least seven people were being treated in hospital. Authorities had not immediately determined how many shooters were involved in the incident. "For now, we are trying to let our fellow citizens know that the situation is stable and the case is contained," said South Cotabato provincial governor Reynaldo Tamayo. "We never thought that this would happen."

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Videos shared on Facebook and confirmed by AFP showed the aftermath of the shooting. In one video, a man appeared to carry a wounded child from the school and place him inside the sidecar of a waiting motorcycle. In another video, a teacher speaking in a local dialect reportedly said there were two shooters, while a student claimed the attackers were outsiders.

The shooting comes after two other deadly school incidents in the Philippines in recent months. Nationwide live-shooter drills were conducted this month as authorities sought to strengthen security at schools following the earlier attacks. Officials were continuing to investigate the shooting, while details about the victims, suspects, motive and the total number of casualties remained incomplete.