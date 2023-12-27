videos
Home
Zambia’s Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo steps down after public outcry over business dealings
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 27, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Zambia’s Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo stepped down following massive public outcry over his alleged dealings with a Chinese businessman.
