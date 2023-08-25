Yemeni Capital: One of the oldest cities

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
#thewestasiapost | Yemen's old city was once a sprawling tourist hub. With a history dating back over 2500 years, this part of the Yemeni capital has seen it all - from pre-Islamic to Ottoman eras. Unfortunately, these red sandstone buildings that once stood tall are withering away. @ghadifrancis gets you more

