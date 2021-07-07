LIVE TV
World Business Watch: G20 ministers to vote on global tax reform plan this week
Jul 07, 2021, 12:25 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
G20 finance ministers meeting in Venice on Friday and Saturday could rally the world's top economies behind a global plan to tax multinationals more fairly, already hashed out among 130 countries representing 90 percent of world output.
