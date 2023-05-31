World at War: Iran's Khiebar missile can hit Israel & Eastern Europe

On the 25th of May, Iran successfully tested its most advanced Khorramshahr class 4 ballistic missile called the Kheibar. With a strike range of 2000km, this new precision-guided missile can pack a serious punch as it can carry a 1,500 kg warhead. Countries well beyond Israel and large parts of Eastern Europe are now in the crosshairs of Iran with this missile. But what has worried a lot of Western military strategists are claims that the Kheibar missile has a very small signature on the radar which makes it hard to detect and intercept. So how good is this new missile by Iran? And how does it impact the security situation in West Asia? Mohammed Saleh gets you the details.