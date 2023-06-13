Women jailed for 28 months over abortion | UK News

A peculiar case in the United Kingdom is raising eyebrows a 44-year-old British woman used medication to induce abortion but her pregnancy had crossed the legal set limit so now she has been handed over a 28-month prison sentence. The case took place in Central England, the unnamed woman became pregnant in 2019 and then she searched a number of abortion-related items online in the months following reports suggesting she was between 32 and 34 weeks of her pregnancy. She has been sentenced under an act that dates back to 1861 which suggests that abortions can only take place in the first 24 weeks of pregnancy for which the maximum sentence in the country is life imprisonment.