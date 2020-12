Waiting to be bussed to Sudan's Um Rakuba refugee camp, Kurum plays a soft melody with his Kirrar, a string instrument, for a handful of Ethiopians on board. The 20-year-old Tigrayan refugee, who arrived at the Hamdeyat border reception centre with his friend, was being transferred on Tuesday (December 1) to one of the main Ethiopian refugee camps in Sudan, to join some 10,000 others.