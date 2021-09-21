WION USA Direct: Indian Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla speaks ahead of UNGA

Sep 21, 2021, 06:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden are expected to hold bilateral talks on trade, investment and defence and security during their meet in Washington on September 24, states Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.
