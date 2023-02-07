WION Pitstop: Ultraviolette F77 electric sports bike review

Ultraviolette Automotive has finally launched the F77 electric bike in India with a starting price tag of INR 380,000. The F77 is available in two variants – Original and Recon – apart from the top-performing limited edition. All the variants would differ in terms of peak output figures as well as battery capacity, and consequently, range. We got a chance to spend a day with the F77 Recon, which offers an output of about 39 horsepower and 95 Newton-metre, and claims a range of up to 307 kilometres on a single charge. So, let's see how it feels to ride on Indian roads.