WION Pitstop: Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic review

With luxury being the focus, Mercedes-Benz has launched its first Maybach SUV in India - the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic. It is a big, beefy machine that gets an AMG-tuned powertrain along with a specially crafted interior for oodles of luxury. The Maybach GLS 600 comes with a starting price tag of INR 2.43 crore (ex-showroom) and then a huge list of bespoke options for personalisation. But is that price justified well? We spent some time with the new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic to find the answer, and here is what we came back with.