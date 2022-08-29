WION Fineprint | Princess Diana's holiday yacht from fateful 1997 trip up for sale

Published: Aug 29, 2022, 11:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The yacht that Princess Diana spent her final holiday on before her tragic death in Paris in August 1997 is up for sale. Molly Gambhir tells you all about this 'love boat'.
