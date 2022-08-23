WION Fineprint: Elon Musk subpoenas Jack Dorsey in Twitter legal battle

Published: Aug 23, 2022, 10:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Elon Musk has subpoenaed his friend Jack Dorsey, Twitter's former CEO, as part of his legal effort to abandon his bid to acquire the social media company. Molly Gambhir tells you all about this $44 billion legal battle.
Read in App