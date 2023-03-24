WION Exclusive: Atul Rane on Brahmos' Indigenous components

When the first batch of Indo-Russian BrahMos missiles was delivered to the Indian Armed Forces in 2004, the missiles were barely 13 per cent indigenous. Over the last 19 years, Indian defence industries from across the government and private sector have been contributing immensely and the potent supersonic cruise missile now comprises 78 per cent indigenous components, Atul Dinkar Rane, CEO & MD BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited told WION.