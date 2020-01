More than 200 students braved freezing winter temperatures on January 14 to test themselves against the rigours of South Korea's Marine Corps boot camp at a shore of the port city of Pohang. Dressed in combat uniforms, the mix of young men and women clambered aboard armoured amphibious vehicles in a mock beach invasion that included smoke bombs. More demanding activities include carrying heavy rubber boats along the beach, running through obstacle courses, and learning to march.