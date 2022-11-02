WION Dispatch: #Loveislove: Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico get married

Published: Nov 02, 2022, 08:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The two beauty queens who represented Argentina and Puerto Rico are now married. Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín, who won Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico respectively in 2020, tied the knot secretly last month on October 30.
