/NYC council votes to ban horse-drawn carriages by June 2028

New York City is moving towards a ban on horse-drawn carriages, with the City Council voting to end the practice by June 2028. The proposal could mark a major change for one of the city's long-standing tourist attractions, particularly around Central Park. The move has reignited debate over animal welfare, tourism and the livelihoods of carriage drivers. Supporters of the ban have raised concerns about the treatment and safety of horses, while the industry faces uncertainty over its future.