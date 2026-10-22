/Varanasi: Thousands witness high-speed mega air show by IAF

Varanasi witnessed a spectacular Indian Air Force (IAF) air show as aircraft performed stunning aerial manoeuvres over the Ganga and formed the Indian tricolour in the sky. The event, themed “Wings Over Ganga,” drew large crowds to the ghats as IAF teams showcased their flying skills through impressive formations and aerobatic displays. The performance highlighted India’s aerial capabilities and left spectators in awe. Watch WION for more updates.