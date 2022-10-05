WION Dispatch | Biden 'intends' to run again in 2024

Published: Oct 05, 2022, 08:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The US President Joe Biden intends to run for the upcoming election. In a private conversation at the White House last month, Biden told Reverend Al Sharpton that he seeks to run for a second term in 2024.
