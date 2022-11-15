WION Climate Tracker| Study: 15 companies produce more methane than 80% of EU

Published: Nov 15, 2022, 02:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
We all know that when it comes to the sources of methane emissions, livestock plays a major role. But, did you know that combined methane emissions from 15 meat and dairy firms are more than 80% of the EU?
