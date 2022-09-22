WION Climate Tracker | Pod of 230 pilot whales stranded in Tasmania

Published: Sep 22, 2022, 01:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
On the West Coast of Tasmania, the Island state of Australia , a strange occurrence have been has been reported. A pod of 230 pilot whales have been found stranded on the beach. Officials are fearing half of them are dead.
