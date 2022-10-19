WION Climate Tracker: Next pandemic to come from melting glaciers? New virus threat as Arctic melts

Published: Oct 19, 2022, 07:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The world is heating up and as the time passes by the climate seems to get warmer every second but do you know that according to new research, the warming up of the climate could bring viruses in the Arctic into contact with new environment.
Read in App