WION Climate Tracker: Climate Catastrophe looms over the world

Jul 31, 2021, 09:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Heatwaves, landslides, wildfires, flooding, are not isolated incidents. Countries around the world are battling the onslaught of nature. The US climate envoy has issued a grim warning after taking account of the situation.
