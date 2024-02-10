Wings S3E15: Seclude Creators Club, Chinese New Year & UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage

Welcome to "Wings," your ultimate travel and tourism show, taking you through the majestic hills of Kumaon in the Indian Himalayas! In this episode, we embark on an adventure of scenic splendour. Join us as we uncover the enchanting Seclude Creator's Club in Ramgarh, Uttarakhand. A dozen creators gather amidst the serene landscapes of the Seclude Ramgarh Willows Hotel to socialise and craft captivating content, offering viewers a glimpse into the idyllic beauty of the Himalayas. As Chinese New Year approaches, we delve into the global preparations for this vibrant celebration. From traditional festivities in various corners of the world, we witness the excitement for the arrival of the Year of the Tiger. Discover the captivating transformation of a Vietnamese village into an Instagram hotspot fueled by its rich heritage of ancient incense stick-making. We explore the picturesque landscapes and cultural traditions that have made this village a must-visit destination for travellers and content creators alike. Lastly, we bring you the latest updates from UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity. From age-old traditions to modern-day practices, we uncover the diverse cultural treasures that have been recognised and celebrated worldwide. Join us as we navigate through the breathtaking landscapes and cultural wonders of the Himalayas, immersing ourselves in the beauty of Kumaon. Don't miss out on this captivating episode of "Wings" that promises to inspire and delight adventurers and culture enthusiasts alike! #TravelShow #Himalayas #SecludeCreatorsClub #chinesenewyear #UNESCO #CulturalHeritage #JohanCastell #WIONWings