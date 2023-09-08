Will the African Union become a G20 member?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
With top leaders arriving in India, the G20 summit has officially kicked off in New Delhi. According to the G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, India's primary focus at the summit is to push for developmental issues and put forward the voice of the Global South.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos