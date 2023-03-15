Will everglades ever return to their glory?

Projects are in full swing to restore the Everglades the vast Wetlands at Florida's southern tip. This comes amid historic funding that increased this year. Efforts are being made to restore America's largest subtropical Wilderness whose unique ecosystem provides fresh water to some 9 million people and serves as a significant carbon sink due to its peat soils. Everglades the largest subtropical wilderness in the U.S. spanning 1.5 million acres is home to an abundant wildlife and supplies water to millions.