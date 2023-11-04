Why United States continues to pump weapons to Israel despite Humanitarian disaster?
Why United States continues to pump weapons to Israel despite Humanitarian disaster in Gaza Why are Hospitals, Ambulances & UN Schools being bombed in Gaza? Russia stages its biggest assault on Ukraine in many weeks just ahead of winter & Myanmar erupts with more violence as the military Junta cracks down on rebels Mohammed Saleh gets you an indepth report of the world's biggest warzones of the week in World At War.