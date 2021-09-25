What is the potential of QUAD alliance in countering China? Experts answer | WION-USA Direct

Sep 25, 2021, 06:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Here we will discuss the assessment of QUAD alliance when it comes to countering China, indo-pacific region and more. Jon Christopher Bua and Ira spitzer joins us on WION to talk about the key takeaways from the QUAD summit.
