LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /West African regional bloc ECOWAS vows anti-coup sanctions after coup attempt in Guinea-Bissau

West African regional bloc ECOWAS vows anti-coup sanctions after coup attempt in Guinea-Bissau

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 15, 2025, 21:19 IST | Updated: Dec 15, 2025, 21:19 IST
West African regional bloc ECOWAS vows anti-coup sanctions after coup attempt in Guinea-Bissau
ECOWAS leaders meet, vow to be proactive against coups · West African leaders adopt measures to reduce cost of air travel across the region.

Trending Topics

trending videos